Teri Bariquit Sells 25,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 176.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 690.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

