Teri Bariquit Sells 25,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nordstrom Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 176.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
