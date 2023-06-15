IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $473,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. Analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.