IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $473,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
IRadimed Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IRMD stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. Analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
