OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Buys $519,800.00 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 115,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $519,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,574,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,520.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of OABI stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, March 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

See Also

