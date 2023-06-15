Insider Selling: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Director Sells $749,280.00 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 1,298,489 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,664,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 259,535 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,376,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 380,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 142,212 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.