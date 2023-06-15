Richard Aguilar Sells 500,000 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $355,962.60.

Cano Health Trading Down 10.4 %

NYSE:CANO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $624.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cano Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health



Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

