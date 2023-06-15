Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $753,440.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $775.78 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $778.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

