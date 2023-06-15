HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $284.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.71 and a 200 day moving average of $258.98. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $296.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

