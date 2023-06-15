HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $284.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.71 and a 200 day moving average of $258.98. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $296.89.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
