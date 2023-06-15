American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in American International Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

