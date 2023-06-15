ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Sells $17,129,010.21 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $334.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $336.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

