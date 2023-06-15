Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $12.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $664,253,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,851,861 shares of company stock worth $103,725,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

