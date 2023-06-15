Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $23.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Barclays lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

