Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $152.81

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.81.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $143.60 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

