EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) & Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Head-To-Head Analysis

EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of EG Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38% Bristow Group 0.98% 2.05% 0.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EG Acquisition and Bristow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $1.21 billion 0.58 -$6.98 million $0.42 59.40

EG Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EG Acquisition and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bristow Group has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.32%. Given Bristow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Summary

Bristow Group beats EG Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions. Its global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

