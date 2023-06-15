PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $26.86 on Friday. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.