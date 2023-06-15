Reviewing Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuit and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $12.73 billion 9.82 $2.07 billion $7.92 56.34 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

82.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intuit and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 3 16 0 2.84 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuit currently has a consensus target price of $492.85, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Intuit has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 15.91% 16.50% 9.81% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intuit beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

