Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Leo Holdings Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and PCTEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A PCTEL $99.43 million 0.95 $2.87 million $0.31 15.90

Analyst Ratings

Leo Holdings Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PCTEL.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and PCTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of PCTEL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -70.28% 3.40% PCTEL 5.77% 10.36% 8.07%

Summary

PCTEL beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.

