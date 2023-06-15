Analyzing Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) & Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Adient has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adient and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $14.75 billion 0.25 -$120.00 million $0.12 328.67 Spruce Power $23.19 million 5.19 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spruce Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.2% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 0.08% 4.99% 1.32% Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adient and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 3 4 0 2.22 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adient presently has a consensus price target of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Summary

Adient beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

