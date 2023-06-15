Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,090.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.38 ($13.64).

TPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.07) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.64) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.65) to GBX 1,048 ($13.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.26) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

LON:TPK opened at GBX 874.20 ($10.94) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 983.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 917.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 953.28.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.