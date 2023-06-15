The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.48.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $338.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.