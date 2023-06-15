EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) CAO Sells $1,201,915.20 in Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $38.45 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

