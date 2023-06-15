Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 290716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Specifically, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock worth $28,505,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

