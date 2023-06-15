Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $922,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $467,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $742,014.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 294,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 234,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Melius cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

