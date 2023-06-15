Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $922,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $467,500.00.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $742,014.00.
- On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00.
Frontier Group stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Melius cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
