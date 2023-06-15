Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target at $49.09

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. JMP Securities increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $5,006,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 1.9 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

