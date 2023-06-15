Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells $1,034,400.00 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,225,000 after acquiring an additional 262,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,364,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,444,000 after acquiring an additional 321,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,350,000 after acquiring an additional 99,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.