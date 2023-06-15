Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

