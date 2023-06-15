Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $15.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

