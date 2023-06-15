Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,165,175.00 in Stock

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of Kernel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,165,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Kernel Group stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kernel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

