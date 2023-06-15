AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Acquires $1,014,230.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AN opened at $148.49 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 320.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

