AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Acquires $1,014,230.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AutoNation Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE:AN opened at $148.49 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 320.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
