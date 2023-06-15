Analyzing Minco Capital (MGHCF) & Its Rivals

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Minco Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -42.98% -42.02% Minco Capital Competitors -508.43% -9.60% -5.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.75 Minco Capital Competitors $7.37 billion $1.82 billion -2.86

Analyst Recommendations

Minco Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Minco Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 913 1998 2669 73 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Minco Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minco Capital competitors beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

