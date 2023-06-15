Analyzing Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.12 million 0.50 -$158.70 million ($4.63) -0.71 Atrion $176.36 million 5.36 $35.01 million $16.82 31.94

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atrion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

46.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -55.77% 0.49% 0.15% Atrion 17.01% 12.36% 11.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bioventus and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 1 3 1 0 2.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Atrion.

Summary

Atrion beats Bioventus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

