Contrasting Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) & Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Biomedica and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Biomedica N/A N/A N/A Onex N/A 0.37% 0.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Biomedica $112.66 million 4.95 -$8.02 million N/A N/A Onex $442.00 million 9.68 $235.00 million ($1.82) -29.03

This table compares Oxford Biomedica and Onex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Onex has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Biomedica.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Biomedica has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oxford Biomedica and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Biomedica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50

Onex has a consensus price target of $88.40, suggesting a potential upside of 67.30%. Given Onex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Oxford Biomedica.

Summary

Onex beats Oxford Biomedica on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Biomedica

(Get Rating)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes. The company's products under development stage include Axo-Lenti-PD, a gene-based treatment for parkinson's disease; OXB-302, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of haematological tumours; OXB-401 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of liver indication; OXB-40X for liver indication; and OXB-40Y for liver indication. The company has partnerships with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sio Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium, Immatics, Arcellx, and Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Circularis Biotechnologies to identify novel tissue specific promoters for in vivo lentiviral gene therapy products; Virica Biotech for scaling of viral medicines; Isolere Bio provides a platform technology for tackling downstream inefficiencies in the manufacturing of biologics; and BiologIC Technologies provides novel biocomputer system for viral vector development. Oxford Biomedica plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Onex

(Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.