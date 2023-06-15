Analyzing Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) & WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) and WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eightco and WestRock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $31.82 million 0.13 -$47.26 million N/A N/A WestRock $21.26 billion 0.35 $944.60 million ($4.86) -6.01

WestRock has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36% WestRock -5.86% 9.98% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Eightco and WestRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eightco and WestRock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A WestRock 1 4 3 0 2.25

WestRock has a consensus target price of $33.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Given WestRock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WestRock is more favorable than Eightco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of WestRock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of WestRock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WestRock beats Eightco on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

(Get Rating)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays. The Consumer Packaging segment deals with consumer packaging products such as folding cartons, interior partitions, inserts, and labels. The Global Paper segment focuses on commercial paper operations and generates its revenues primarily from the sale of containerboard, paperboard, and specialty grades to external customers. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, including stretch film, void fill, carton sealing tape, and other specialty tapes, through a network of warehouses and distribution facilities. The company was founded on March 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

