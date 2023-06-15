Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $9,444,272.29 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $811.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $779.09 and a 200 day moving average of $720.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

