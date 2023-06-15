Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of YTRA opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.46. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.