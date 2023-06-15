Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZTAQW) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZTAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTAQW. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZTAQW opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.53.

