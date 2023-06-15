iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the May 15th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

