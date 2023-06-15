Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $2,597,917.80 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 91,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $2,597,917.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,640.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Parth Mehrotra sold 225 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $6,300.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 117,301 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $3,354,808.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Parth Mehrotra sold 28,323 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $790,494.93.

On Thursday, April 27th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $30,856.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 290 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $8,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 22,604 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $633,816.16.

On Monday, April 3rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 619 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $17,332.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $144,125.60.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 3.6 %

PRVA stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 253.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 431,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

