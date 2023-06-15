Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $2,367,502.28 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
DYN stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $723.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.22.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,729,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,916,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 641,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 735.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 136,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.