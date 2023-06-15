Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $1,808,500.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,853.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00.

Confluent Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

