Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 49,181 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,307,704.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $30.07 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

