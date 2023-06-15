Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,414,320.42 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,485.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04.

On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $1,273,752.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,298,302.08.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,410,197.94.

On Monday, April 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $1,346,454.34.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $181.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

