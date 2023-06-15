Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 224.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 103,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128,652 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 86.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.04. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

