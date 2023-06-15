JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) vs. Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Head to Head Review

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JE Cleantech and Trans-Lux, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JE Cleantech and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of JE Cleantech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JE Cleantech and Trans-Lux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech $13.90 million 0.61 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Trans-Lux $21.66 million 0.19 $320,000.00 ($0.07) -4.30

JE Cleantech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trans-Lux.

Summary

JE Cleantech beats Trans-Lux on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech

(Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About Trans-Lux

(Get Rating)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.