Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

ARIS opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $527.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.66. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 920,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 408,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

