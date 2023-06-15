Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $6,541,000.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $66.14 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

