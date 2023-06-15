Alexander Ott Sells 301,000 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) Director Alexander Ott sold 301,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,845,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,116.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

NYSE FORG opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ForgeRock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ForgeRock by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in ForgeRock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,015,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after acquiring an additional 87,142 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $39,251,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in ForgeRock by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 545,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.