ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Buys $5,390,133.48 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 437,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,133.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,286,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,965,368.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProFrac alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 61,843 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $717,378.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 222,668 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,712,096.24.

On Monday, May 22nd, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $921,393.78.

On Thursday, May 18th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,722,253.90.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.