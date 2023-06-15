Eugene A. Hall Sells 11,058 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gartner stock opened at $352.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 926.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after buying an additional 1,558,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 2,360.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after buying an additional 747,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

