Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells 4,835 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $775.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $724.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $778.17.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

