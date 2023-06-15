Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Critical Survey

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $81.50 million 3.16 $35.93 million $1.77 7.11 Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AFC Gamma and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.68%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

AFC Gamma has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 43.99% 16.66% 11.96% Advanced Oxygen Technologies 2.16% 0.25% 0.12%

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

